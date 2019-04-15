Dr Tumi reschedules tour dates as he thanks fans for their prayers

Gospel sensation Dr Tumi’s dream to tour the world is falling apart thanks to his battle with extreme exhaustion.

His condition is so serious that he has been forced to reschedule dates for his much-anticipated international Connect Tour.

“The weekend event was postponed to a later date as Dr Tumi started treatment for his long-standing condition of insomnia,” his PR management firm HM Entertainments said in a statement issued to Sowetan LIVE on behalf of Dr Tumi.

“His struggle to sleep has been going on for months and he is currently on treatment which includes sleep therapy."

Sowetan LIVE can confirm that Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Makweya, will reschedule his next tour stop in Zambia this Saturday.

This follows after he left fans foaming after he postponed his tour stop at The Ridge Hotel, in Emalahleni (Witbank), last Friday at the 1lth hour.

“I'm highly disappointed on how the Dr Tumi 2019 tour concert got cancelled a day before the concert,like how?!” @symbodine tweeted.

Dr Tumi’s international Connect Tour has already been staged in Polokwane, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Botswana.