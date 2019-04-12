Scoop Makhathini starts a mentorship programme in the arts for boys

While he's not one to blow his own horn, TV and radio personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini is one of the best presenters in Mzansi, and he wants to use his journey to mentor young men.

Scoop revealed on social media that he was looking for a group of young male creatives to help steer them on the right path in the arts industry.

"(I'm) starting a mentorship program this year. (Where I) will choose a group of 10 to 12 kids I will personally mentor. (I'm) looking for ages 14-24, males only ... They must be involved in the creative fields."