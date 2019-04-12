Entertainment

Scoop Makhathini starts a mentorship programme in the arts for boys

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 12 April 2019 - 06:53
Scoop Makhathini (Siyabonga Ngwekazi) is ready to give back some of the wisdom from his lengthy career to young boys.
While he's not one to blow his own horn, TV and radio personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini is one of the best presenters in Mzansi, and he wants to use his journey to mentor young men.

Scoop revealed on social media that he was looking for a group of young male creatives to help steer them on the right path in the arts industry.

"(I'm) starting a mentorship program this year. (Where I) will choose a group of 10 to 12 kids I will personally mentor. (I'm) looking for ages 14-24, males only ... They must be involved in the creative fields." 

Scoop said he would model his mentorship program to mimic "Egypt's mystery school system" and his will be called "Mystery Scoop System". 

The presenter said eligible young boys must watch his social media pages and shows for more details on how to apply.

Scoop's comments section was filled with a lot of enthusiastic young men looking to form part of the group Scoop will choose, with most of them telling him how much of an inspiration he is to them.

