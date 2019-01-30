Cardiff players scared to fly after Sala disappearance - Bamba

Some of the Cardiff City players are scared to fly after January signing Emiliano Sala's flight disappeared over the English Channel last week, defender Sol Bamba has said.

Cardiff played their first game since Sala's disappearance on Tuesday, a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, where tributes were paid to the missing Argentine forward and pilot David Ibbotson prior to kickoff.

The plane carrying Sala that disappeared from radar on Jan. 21 is yet to be found and Bamba said the team was badly affected by the "unusual situation".

"We travel by plane and some of the lads have been thinking 'I don't want to go on it anymore'," Bamba told BBC.