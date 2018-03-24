Orchestra changing the lives of township kids

Every Saturday a group of about 150 children, some as young as eight, descend on Nkanyezi Stimulation Centre in Soweto.

Nkanyezi is an institution for children with disabilities but on Saturdays the Orlando West facility is as a temporary home for aspiring classical music instrumentalists from Eyethu, a project of the Johannesburg Youth Orchestra (JYO).

Their presence can be felt by an orchestral sound that fills up the air across the valley overlooking the main road and railway track.

Their sound is so powerful it can drown out a vuvuzela from the adjacent Orlando Stadium.

It is churned out by different instruments - violin, trombone, French horn and saxophone, among others.

The conductors behind this beauty are a small group of dedicated teachers - 12 in total - and all highly qualified.

Their goal is to unlock the doors of opportunity for the young players from in and around Soweto.

"We have a number of success stories. Most of the students who did teacher training here are playing in the army (SA National Defence Force brass bands) as well as in the police band," says project manager Nomfundo Ngwenya.

"Two students are currently studying towards a music degree at Wits University," she adds.

Ngwenya is also a product of Eyethu, she went through the foundation phase until she became a music teacher in 2006.