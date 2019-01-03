Famous Jozi jazz club The Orbit to close its doors

Back our goal and ensure that this chapter of the African Music Renaissance continues to be heard by all around the world: www.thundafund.com/project/savetheorbit Website: www.theorbit.co.za Twitter: www.twitter.com/OrbitJazz Facebook: www.facebook.com/theorbitjazzclub/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/orbitjazz/ Your generous donations will: • Help us update our sound department - We want to do justice to the amazing talent that performs on our stages. An upgraded sound department will afford artists with the world-class equipment they deserve to create the memorable live performances we know they are capable of producing. - This will enhance the Jazz music experience for both artists and the music lovers. • Launch an online video feed - This will allow Jazz lovers from all over the world to share the experience and watch live performances at The Orbit from the comfort of their home. - This will create a global stage for all the artists performing at The Orbit to broaden their audience. • Assist in setting up The Orbit Non-Profit Organization (NPO) - Geared towards community development through music, thus nurturing talent and creating platforms to showcase South African jazz music. • Renovations and repairs – To deliver a premium experience enjoyed by both local and international artists and customers, the building requires renovations to keep it on-par with international Jazz and music club standards. Preserve the Legacy Our story is but a fragment of the local jazz music scene. The Orbit serves as a platform that seeks to develop and keep this genre alive for future generations to enjoy. Our passion has kept us going this far, we now need a helping hand to take it to the next level.