Famous Jozi jazz club The Orbit to close its doors
“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of The Orbit Live Music and Bistro. We have unfortunately not been able to overcome the financial constraints that we have found with running a live music venue like The Orbit‚” the club said on Thursday.
The club opened its doors in March 2014.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their dedication and service‚ without whom The Orbit would not have been possible. Many of them have been with the venue since the beginning and have added their own characters to the character of the business.”
The Orbit hopes audiences will continue “embracing creativity and live music wherever they may find themselves”.
“I would like to thank all the musicians who have performed on our stage‚ for baring their soul to us all and for giving us world-class performances five to six days a week for almost five years. We are truly blessed with extremely good talent in the country and continent and hope that musicians will find a space in society to continue their much-needed work.”
Back our goal and ensure that this chapter of the African Music Renaissance continues to be heard by all around the world: www.thundafund.com/project/savetheorbit Website: www.theorbit.co.za Twitter: www.twitter.com/OrbitJazz Facebook: www.facebook.com/theorbitjazzclub/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/orbitjazz/ Your generous donations will: • Help us update our sound department - We want to do justice to the amazing talent that performs on our stages. An upgraded sound department will afford artists with the world-class equipment they deserve to create the memorable live performances we know they are capable of producing. - This will enhance the Jazz music experience for both artists and the music lovers. • Launch an online video feed - This will allow Jazz lovers from all over the world to share the experience and watch live performances at The Orbit from the comfort of their home. - This will create a global stage for all the artists performing at The Orbit to broaden their audience. • Assist in setting up The Orbit Non-Profit Organization (NPO) - Geared towards community development through music, thus nurturing talent and creating platforms to showcase South African jazz music. • Renovations and repairs – To deliver a premium experience enjoyed by both local and international artists and customers, the building requires renovations to keep it on-par with international Jazz and music club standards. Preserve the Legacy Our story is but a fragment of the local jazz music scene. The Orbit serves as a platform that seeks to develop and keep this genre alive for future generations to enjoy. Our passion has kept us going this far, we now need a helping hand to take it to the next level.
An online crowd funding campaign started in the hopes of raising R1m to save The Orbit only attracted R32‚530.
It is unclear when the final curtain will fall on the club.
Taba ya The Orbit closing really cuts💔 I've seen what it's done for some of my friends and fellow artists. We can't afford to lose more creative spaces when we already lack accessible platforms and incubators. Man...😔— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) January 3, 2019