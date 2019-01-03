Formula One pays tribute to Schumacher at 50

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher turned 50 on Thursday with Formula One and his fans paying tribute to the sport's most successful driver with a mixture of celebration and sorrow.

The German great has not been seen in public since he suffered severe brain injuries in a recreational skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago.

"Our champ turns 50 today. We're all with you Michael #KeepFighting," said Ferrari, celebrating a driver who won five titles in a row for the Italian team between 2000 and 2004.

"Michael, you've always been a fighter and you always will be," said former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, the president of the sport's governing body the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Twitter.

Schumacher now lives a sheltered existence at the family's mansion by the shores of Lake Geneva in the town of Gland, Switzerland, with his wife Corinna and children highly protective of his privacy.