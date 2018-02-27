Tycoon credits his wives for his empire

Limpopo businessman and traditional healer Ephraim "Jealous" Masutha commands respect in his community after starting a business empire selling fruit and vegetables from his bicycle.

Masutha, from the remote village of Mamaila Kolobetona on the outskirts of Modjadjiskloof, might not have formal education but has since established a string of supermarkets, hardware stores, a hotel, funeral parlour and a filling station.

But what most people were not privy to until Masutha gave a rare interview on Wednesday to DStv's new reality show presented by award-winning investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika, was that his secret to success was tied to his polygamous marriage to sisters Anna and Maria.

The two, Masutha said in his interview, played a significant role in the success of his businesses. To him, his marriage to the sisters was not taboo but a blessing.

During his interview on Sofa Slahlane, Masutha, 79, pays tribute to his wives and credits them for helping him build his business empire.