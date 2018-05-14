Lady of Song Yvonne Chaka Chaka honoured by university

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been inspired to pursue her studies after her second honorary doctorate.

The legendary musician was capped by Rhodes University at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Chaka Chaka was commended for her humanitarian work as the first ambassador for the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund and 46664 campaign to raise global awareness of HIV/Aids. She also serves as a United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) goodwill ambassador for the Roll Back Malaria partnership.

The Princess of Africa has a music career spanning more than three decades.

"One has to aspire to be educated and acquire as much knowledge as possible. I'm still going to go to school and surprise many people."

Chaka Chaka said she has been studying since 1990 and already holds a diploma in speech and drama from Trinity College of London; a certificate and higher diploma in adult education which has since been converted to a degree; a certificate in local government and administration; and a business management certificate, all from Unisa.

"I was meant to study law, but I failed Afrikaans three times."

Chaka Chaka used her graduation to plead with Rhodes University to lift the ban on the young women who were expelled at the height of the "fees must fall" protests.

The university's vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela said Chaka Chaka and Justice Dikgang Moseneke were honoured in absentia at the university in Grahamstown but they needed to have another ceremony to fete them.

"For the university to confer an honorary doctorate in absentia is an unusual occurrence. It is only fitting that we acknowledge and celebrate these individuals ."

Chaka Chaka also holds an honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.