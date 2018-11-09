Orlando Pirates will travel to the Seychelles for their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie later this month‚ while Mamelodi Sundowns face a tricky tie against an exotically-named club from Equatorial Guinea.

Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars have also learned their fate in the Caf Confederation Cup after the fixtures were belatedly released by the Confederation of African Football on Friday for the tournaments set to start on November 27 and 28.

Pirates will take on Light Stars from the Seychelles‚ who Bidvest Wits humbled 9-0 on aggregate when they met in the Confederation Cup in 2016.

It is a gentle start for Pirates‚ who will be at home in the first leg‚ and should they advance they will tackle the winner of the clash between Volcan of the Comoros and Namibian side African Stars.

None of their potential three opponents should give Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic any sleepless nights in what looks just about as gentle a run as they might have got to the group stages.

It is a different scenario for Sundowns‚ who clash with Leones Vegetarianos‚ translated as ‘Vegetarian Lions’‚ from Equatorial Guinea.

While the opponents might not in themselves cause fear‚ it is likely to be an uncomfortable trip to Central Africa for the Brazilians‚ who will be at home in the second leg.

If Sundowns advance they face more difficulty in a tie with either Libyan side Ahli Benghazi or Mauritanian outfit FC Nouadhibou‚ more difficult away days.

In stark contrast to Pirates‚ it is a tough run of games.

Chiefs have a gentle return to African club competition when they take on Zimamoto from Zanzibar in the Confed‚ hosting the first leg. If they get through that then either El Geco from Madagascar or Deportivo Unidad from Equatorial Guinea await.

Free State Stars will be appearing in club competition on the continent for the first time and start against Mukura Victory Sports from Rwanda‚ with the home leg first.

Waiting for them in the next round is Sudanese giants Al-Hilal‚ who have been given a bye through the first stage.

The second legs will be played a week after the first on December 4 to 5.