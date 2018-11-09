Entertainment

WATCH | Mzansi remembers Ma Miriam Makeba 10 years after her death

By Kyle Zeeman - 09 November 2018 - 11:21
Miriam Makeba died in 2008 after suffering a heart attack.
Mzansi took a moment on Friday to pay tribute to legendary music veteran and activist Miriam Makeba, ten years after her death at the age of 76.

Mama Africa, as she was affectionately known, was a singer, actress, United Nations goodwill ambassador and a struggle activist.

She died at around midnight on November 9 2008 after suffering a heart attack shortly after a concert in Italy.

She will be remembered for hits such as Pata Pata and Qongqothwane (The Click Song).

She also advocated for Africa and SA in her work overseas like when she appeared on The Cosby Show to teach about our country.

Another incredible moment came a few years earlier when Ma surprised the cast of a theatre production of Sarafina in New York.

In a year where we have lost a number of musical stars, the nation took to Twitter to celebrate Mama Afrika.

