WATCH | Mzansi remembers Ma Miriam Makeba 10 years after her death
Mzansi took a moment on Friday to pay tribute to legendary music veteran and activist Miriam Makeba, ten years after her death at the age of 76.
Mama Africa, as she was affectionately known, was a singer, actress, United Nations goodwill ambassador and a struggle activist.
She died at around midnight on November 9 2008 after suffering a heart attack shortly after a concert in Italy.
She will be remembered for hits such as Pata Pata and Qongqothwane (The Click Song).
She also advocated for Africa and SA in her work overseas like when she appeared on The Cosby Show to teach about our country.
This is why Miriam Makeba is called Mama Afrika— KatlehoMK ?? (@KatlehoMK) June 6, 2018
She always educated and advocated for African Land every chance she got. pic.twitter.com/kb9zCZrw00
Another incredible moment came a few years earlier when Ma surprised the cast of a theatre production of Sarafina in New York.
An emotional moment when Miriam Makeba met with the theatre cast of Sarafina in New York, 1988. pic.twitter.com/PTIx3tF4Bc— KatlehoMK ?? (@KatlehoMK) October 23, 2018
In a year where we have lost a number of musical stars, the nation took to Twitter to celebrate Mama Afrika.
It has been 10 years. Mama Africa Miriam Makeba - rest in peace our Icon, Queen and Mother. ??❤️ #MiriamMakeba #MamaAfrica pic.twitter.com/AUmBLdZaXT— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) November 9, 2018
Passed on Today in 2008: Zenzile Miriam Makeba pic.twitter.com/g0pycqyk1B— Khaya Sibeko (@KhayaSibeko1) November 9, 2018
Today we remember the legendary Mama Africa Zenzile Miriam Makeba ???— Rai Rais Hair&Beauty (@ThisIsRaiRai) November 9, 2018
4 March 1932 – 9 November 2008
A mother, grandmother, singer, songwriter, actress, United Nations goodwill ambassador, and civil-rights activist. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Uao7fD2Yq
"You shoot a bird in South Africa, you go to jail. But you shoot a nigger and it's ok." Miriam Makeba— Lindokuhle Nkosi (@TheKingsTings) November 8, 2018
Today marks 10 years since the death of Miriam Makeba, fondly known as "Mama Africa". The Grammy award winning singer, who's hit songs included Pata Pata, Qongqothwane & Malaika died of a heart attack after a concert in Italy on 9 November 2008. #MiriamMakeba @UbuntuRadioZA pic.twitter.com/drPH48qAKA— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) November 9, 2018
'Cause We Live For Love— BrownSugar ?? (@UrsulaChikane) November 9, 2018
The icon's icon. A true and beloved superstar of legendary proportions. Long live the memory and music of MIRIAM MAKEBA.
4/3/1932 - 9/11/2008 pic.twitter.com/2KTqQQcDTW