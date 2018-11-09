WATCH | Mzansi remembers Ma Miriam Makeba 10 years after her death

Mzansi took a moment on Friday to pay tribute to legendary music veteran and activist Miriam Makeba, ten years after her death at the age of 76.

Mama Africa, as she was affectionately known, was a singer, actress, United Nations goodwill ambassador and a struggle activist.

She died at around midnight on November 9 2008 after suffering a heart attack shortly after a concert in Italy.

She will be remembered for hits such as Pata Pata and Qongqothwane (The Click Song).