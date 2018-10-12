Jessica Nkosi & Ntokozo Dlamini have welcomed their baby girl

Celebrity couple Jessica Nkosi and Ntokozo Dlamini have revealed that their little princess arrived a month ago.

Jessica made the announcement on Instagram on Friday by sharing the cutest picture of her little family.

The proud mama also revealed that their little girl's name is Namisa 'Nami' Dlamini.

"I love this girl with a love I can’t even begin to describe. I’m so blessed, I’m so in love. It’s been a month of pure bliss. This little star has stolen my heart."