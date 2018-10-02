Moving memorial service for actress Mokgapa

Friends, family and the television industry at large came out in numbers on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of the late actress, Shoki Mokgapa.

Her memorial service took place at the Market Theatre Laboratory, Newtown, Johannesburg.

Makgapa died last week. In a very emotional service, where people were tearing up, her friends and family defined her as the most loving, caring and intelligent human being.

One of her high school friends recalled that they were both troublesome at school.

"We once tried to establish a gambling facility at school and ended up with a class flooded with water. We even tried to start a music band," the friend said.

"Shoki was empathetic. She would cry with you. If you laughed, she laughed with you."

Another friend said: "Shoki was very supportive and always wanted to act. She was very supportive to us as the friends."

Her cousin Zandile Mahlangu said the family was proud and supported her career.