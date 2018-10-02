The Orlando East electricity substation was vandalised for the second straight day‚ leaving thousands without power.

The second incident on Tuesday morning involved the theft of cables‚ and has left about 2‚438 customers without electricity supply.

Eskom said the latest incident came after cables were stolen in the early hours of Monday morning at the same substation. No customers were affected by Monday’s theft.

The power utility said it has been working around the clock to restore supply‚ but that it wasn’t yet known when power will be restored. It urged members of the community to report any suspicious activities in and around electricity substations.

“The battle to stop electricity theft can only be won if community members work together with Eskom and law enforcement agencies‚” Eskom said.