Travel show opens up new terrain

It has been a life-changing adventure filled with excitement for Innocentia Taliwe, one of eight contestants on a reality television show battling it out for a cash prize of R250000 while tackling extreme obstacles in a 4x4 bakkie.

The reality show, Spirit of Mzansi, is hosted by comedian and actor Mpho "Popps" Modikoane and premiered on Mzansi Magic last month.

Taliwe, 28, a market development executive for Barcadi rum spirit in Johannesburg, said the show has helped her get out of her comfort zone.

"I was so shocked when I got a call back after the auditions in May, but I was excited because I had never been involved in something like it. The show is a bit like Amazing Race and Survivor and truly was the survival of the fittest. It has helped me get out of my shell, and experience things I wouldn't normally do.

"I don't have an overbearing personality, but with the show I found I had to adjust myself and get out of my comfort zone to engage with the other personalities I was with. The show has tested my thinking and I had to overcome my fears and weaknesses, especially driving the 3.0 V6 Amarok."

The contestants go through timed races that test their driving and endurance skills as they explore different terrains in various parts of the country.

Taliwe said being a Hyundai i20 manual driver, she was intimidated at the thought of driving the powerful bakkie.