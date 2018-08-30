Former Westville Girls’ High School teacher Danielle de Bruyn‚ who resigned on Monday amid allegations that she used the k-word while teaching a Grade 10 English class‚ has broken her silence.

She says it was in the context of a discussion over a book “and I never used it in reference to any learner”.

Her mistake‚ which she acknowledges‚ was to express a political view on land expropriation in the classroom.

In a written statement‚ the first time she has publicly commented on the issue‚ De Bruyn said on Thursday that she “deeply regrets the turn of events” and believes she can be forgiven.

“I used the word during a discussion on Harper Lee’s novel‚ To Kill a Mockingbird‚ and with reference to the N word.

“I explained to the class that this was the equivalent in the American social context of the racial slurs adopted historically in South Africa.

“The book concerns questions of racial prejudice and I explained to the class that the American farmers in the novel had been socialised to believe that black people were of a lower social level than themselves and that any goodness the farmers had within them had been overshadowed by their racial prejudice.”

De Bruyn‚ who is 26 and had been a teacher at the school for three years up to her resignation on Monday‚ said the discussion changed to the topic of South African farmers and land expropriation‚ and she expressed a personal view‚ which‚ with hindsight‚ she should not have in the classroom.

“It was in response to a question by a learner regarding my opinion on the matter. I commented that the proposal that land be re-distributed without compensation was a concern and that violence was never an acceptable means of addressing any problem‚ let alone discontent over present or persistent land inequalities.”