WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic

By Jessica Levitt - 25 June 2018 - 08:02
Musician Sjava with his BET Award.
Musician Sjava walked away victorious at the prestigious BET Awards on Sunday night where he got the nod for the Viewers' Choice Best International Act category.

He was nominated alongside Distruction Boyz‚ Congo’s Ipupa and Nigerian superstars Davido and Tiwa Savage.

As Mzansi applauds Sjava‚ who had earlier said during a red carpet interview that he would only lose to Davido‚ it was an acceptance speech that has gone viral.

Dressed in his trademark traditional wear‚ Sjava did the most with his moment.

