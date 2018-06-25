WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic
Musician Sjava walked away victorious at the prestigious BET Awards on Sunday night where he got the nod for the Viewers' Choice Best International Act category.
He was nominated alongside Distruction Boyz‚ Congo’s Ipupa and Nigerian superstars Davido and Tiwa Savage.
@sjava_atm accepting his BET Award in LA. Congratulations General . pic.twitter.com/bT0iGuAYq3— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) June 25, 2018
As Mzansi applauds Sjava‚ who had earlier said during a red carpet interview that he would only lose to Davido‚ it was an acceptance speech that has gone viral.
Dressed in his trademark traditional wear‚ Sjava did the most with his moment.
South Africa Stand Up! Our very own @Sjava_ATM is a BET Award Winner🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/zdSHAY8DmY— Ofentse Mwase 🎞🎥 (@unclescrooch) June 25, 2018