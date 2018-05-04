Cancer robbed Skolopad of having more kids

She's already a mother to a 17-year-old daughter‚ but Skolopad was planning to get married and have kids before doctors sat her down and told her that she had cervical cancer.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that she was diagnosed in 2015 and was given the option to either undergo chemotherapy or have a hysterectomy.

"It was really really difficult. I cried and I was very upset‚ but I had to accept it because I know what it was like. It really upset me."

She said that she found it difficult to face the reality of the situation‚ especially because she was looking forward to adding to her family.

"It wasn’t part of my plan (to have cancer). I had things planned out. I was looking forward to getting married and having children."

She said she decided to focus on her daughter and her cat.

"I look after my animals now. I read that losing an animal can be as hard as losing a human and I think that is true. I love my cat so much. Recently‚ I had to move accommodation and the new place wouldn't allow me to have a cat. I told them to voetsek and I went to find another place to stay."

Skolopad is still looking for a husband but made it clear that she would not mind being a second wife.

"I don't mind because we can just have fun. I won't be able to have kids but we can live life nicely."