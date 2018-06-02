Entertainment

Riky Rick's outfit causes a Twitter frenzy

By Karishma Thakurdin And Chrizelda Kekana - 02 June 2018 - 21:22
Image: Emmanuel Tjiya

Twitter has ripped Riky Rick's avant-garde outfit to the South African Music Awards (Samas) to shreds.

As the swanky awards ceremony got underway on Saturday night at Sun City and Mzansi's A-listers pulled out all the stops on the red carpet‚ Riky Rick quickly found himself on the Twitter trends list.

Dressed in a brown printed pants‚ a multi-coloured jersey‚ a brown tweed coat paired with a matching red hat and face mask.

TshisaLIVE asked Riky what inspired the outfit on the red carpet and he said that he just went with the flow.

 

Of course‚ Mzansi poked major fun at Riky Rick's outfit and flooded Twitter with memes.

