Riky Rick's outfit causes a Twitter frenzy

Twitter has ripped Riky Rick's avant-garde outfit to the South African Music Awards (Samas) to shreds.

As the swanky awards ceremony got underway on Saturday night at Sun City and Mzansi's A-listers pulled out all the stops on the red carpet‚ Riky Rick quickly found himself on the Twitter trends list.

Dressed in a brown printed pants‚ a multi-coloured jersey‚ a brown tweed coat paired with a matching red hat and face mask.

TshisaLIVE asked Riky what inspired the outfit on the red carpet and he said that he just went with the flow.