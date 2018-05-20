Submissions still open for documentary film competition
For the second consecutive year African filmmakers have an opportunity to showcase their talent with the Discovery Channel Don’t Stop Wondering Award.
The competition started receiving submissions early this year.
For filmmakers who haven't been able to submit their entries, the closing date is the 28 May 2018. Event organisers are calling for 2-5 minute documentaries from filmmakers across Africa which showcase and celebrate unique African stories.
“Last year’s entries blew us away, with their creative, emotive and thought-provoking portrayals of the diversity of Africa’s culture and people,” said Amanda Turnbull, VP & Country Manager for Discovery Networks Middle East and Africa.
“This year, alongside the Jozi Film Festival, we are excited to once again recognize and reward Africa’s talented filmmakers, and showcase even more creative stories that fulfill Discovery Channel’s ethos of sparking curiosity.”
This year’s prize will include a Canon XF-405 video camera with Singer Photographic camera accessories worth over $5,800 in order for the winner to use for their next filming project.
The Top 10 films, as selected by a jury, will be broadcast on Discovery Channel in July and August and later at the seventh annual Jozi Film Festival in September.
The winning film will be selected by popular vote via the voting tool on Discovery’s website: www.discoverychannelafrica.com and the winner will be flown to Johannesburg to receive their prize at the Jozi Film Festival awards to be held on Sunday, 30 September 2018.
Entrants must be 18+ and be an African resident.
Submitted films must be in English or include English subtitles.
To enter go to discoveryafrica.com, terms and conditions apply.