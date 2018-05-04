7 things you didn't know about: Bonang Matheba
Today marks the start of the second season of Being Bonang, Bonang Matheba’s reality series. The reality TV show chronicles the glamorous life of Queen B as she returns in the much anticipated second season.
“So much has happened since the first season of Being Bonang! I’ve entered my thirties, and not only have I moved and pushed my brand globally, but I have also changed and amended my personal perspectives on life. I’m super excited to share these moments with my fans,” said Bonang.
Despite sharing her life with her fans on social media and on her reality show, here are some things you might not have known about the glamorous TV personality.
1. Academic aspirations
Growing up, Bonang wanted to be a grade two English teacher.
2. Always first in line
As the first girl child in the Matheba family, and the first grandchild on her mother’s side, Bonang admits that she was “very spoilt”. “I was the centre of attention, given everything, always reassured, and I think that’s where I built my confidence. From a very young age I was told ‘you can do anything, be anything, go anywhere, do whatever it is you want to do’.”
3. Over-achiever
At school she was a prefect, did cheerleading, was in the first team for netball, and on the Student Representative Council at university. “I’ve always really been involved….I’ve always been very ‘on’.”
4. Not always dressed up:
The glamazon does not like to wear jewellery on her hands. “I don’t wear accessories like rings, bracelets, diamonds… I don’t like things on my hands, because I’m always working with my hands.”
5. Her mother’s nunu
Her mother calls her Mafanda. “It means nothing: it’s like saying punchupunchu or nunununu — it’s just mafandafadas.”
6. Least favourite food
Bonang is not too big on her greens. “I don’t like broccoli, and cauliflower, and all these things, because my mother used to force me to eat those things when I was young.”
7. Favourite sound
Her favourite sound is that of children laughing. “The sound of a child laughing is unparalleled. Think about it: it’s purity; that’s how purity sounds. It’s very seldom that you hear purity.”