7 things you didn't know about: Bonang Matheba

Today marks the start of the second season of Being Bonang, Bonang Matheba’s reality series. The reality TV show chronicles the glamorous life of Queen B as she returns in the much anticipated second season.

“So much has happened since the first season of Being Bonang! I’ve entered my thirties, and not only have I moved and pushed my brand globally, but I have also changed and amended my personal perspectives on life. I’m super excited to share these moments with my fans,” said Bonang.

Despite sharing her life with her fans on social media and on her reality show, here are some things you might not have known about the glamorous TV personality.

1. Academic aspirations

Growing up, Bonang wanted to be a grade two English teacher.

2. Always first in line

As the first girl child in the Matheba family, and the first grandchild on her mother’s side, Bonang admits that she was “very spoilt”. “I was the centre of attention, given everything, always reassured, and I think that’s where I built my confidence. From a very young age I was told ‘you can do anything, be anything, go anywhere, do whatever it is you want to do’.”