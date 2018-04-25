WIN | Tickets to the Back to the City festival

It’s that time of the year again, for all hip-hop heads to unite.

The Back to the City (BTTC) festival is in its twelfth year.

Known for its diverse hip-hop acts, live stage performances, graffiti artists and a myriad of all things hip hop. The festival is held annually on 27 April, Freedom Day.

This year the festival features 60 artists, 30 DJs and 10 live bands. One of the artists who will be performing will be artist Pro, formerly known as Pro Kid. The rapper has brought us hits such as Bhampa and Sekele.

Pro will be performing on the heritage stage at the festival. Pro is one of the pioneers in the hip-hop game.

BTTC festival takes place at Mary Fitzgerald Square, Newtown, Johannesburg from 10am till 2am.

