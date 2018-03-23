The film is tipped to dominate at the awards and is nominated in 8 categories‚ including Best Film and Best Actor in a film.

The film's director John Trengove was over the moon with the nominations‚ especially after protests rocked its opening weekend and a Film and Publications Appeals Tribunal ruling prevented it from being screened in cinemas - a ruling that was later overturned.

“We are overwhelmed and incredibly honoured by the positive response from the judges‚” he said.

Other big winners were SABC 1 drama series Tjovitjo‚ which walked away with four awards‚ and Kalushi took home three awards.

Political satire puppet show Puppet Nation ZA may not be the most popular series with those in Parly but it still walked away with four awards.

There was even an award for the creators of Suzelle DIY‚ for best editing in a TV comedy.