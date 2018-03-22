Nakhane shutting out the hate

The star of Inxeba, Nakhane, also made us dance to Black Coffee's We Dance Again. The 30-year-old who released his second album You Will Not Die on Friday, is an equally talented musician as an actor.

In fact, he was sought after for his musical skills to do the scoring for the film. He, however, became the lead actor of a film that almost cost him his life. Yet he is still extremely proud of Inxeba.

"Initially, when John Trengove contacted me, he had asked me if I was interested in scoring the film," says Nakhane.

"As far as I know, this was in the beginning stages of the film. There was a script, but it was still to go through many stages. I was excited, and so we met. A few weeks later he contacted me again, asking if I would be interested in auditioning for the role of Xolani.

"Initially, I was skeptical as I hadn't acted in years. He said: 'Well, if you're not good, we just won't cast you'.

"Since I love a challenge and am very competitive by nature, I took those words as some sort of challenge. I prepared for the audition and, to cut a long story short, got the part," Nakhane says.