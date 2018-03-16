Being part of any group is challenging but being part of a legendary kwaito group that has produced major hits‚ changed the culture and has members with flourishing solo careers is another level of difficult and Trompies can testify.

The legendary kwaito group‚ who have had to explain themselves out of countless break-up rumours and drama in the group‚ told TshisaLIVE it hasn't been an easy road. They said there were many times being part of the group left them frustrated to say the least.

"No group or collective can say that they do not disagree and argue. It's a natural part of group dynamics. While it is frustrating‚ it helps people get to see a different opinion. For us‚ collaboration‚ co-creation and a celebration of our different strengths and weaknesses is important in our talent process‚" they told TshisaLIVE.

Trompies said a lot of the time‚ they wouldn't even realise there was conflict until they got to the music making process. Then they had to stop to work it out‚ unless it worked for the song.

All members of the group‚ Spikiri‚ Jairos‚ Mahoota and Eugene‚ are all still making music. Over 30 years since they broke into this industry‚ the four artists have managed to maintain their friendship‚ which began way before Trompies.

They explained that they've had to learn to accommodate each other's changing priorities.