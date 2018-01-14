Mdu's nyatsi catfight - Kwaito legend's baby mama says she caught them red-handed

Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela's baby mama, Sibahle Dlamini, and married Edenvale air hostess Dudu Nqakalatsane tore into each other last week amid claims that the star is a "male whore".

His wife Sarah has defended her man.

So dramatic was the fight that Dlamini and Nqakalatsane ended up wrecking each other's dresses in front of Mdu at his luxury apartment in Lyndhurst, north of Joburg.

Nqakalatsane said: "That woman [Dlamini] held my arm and told me that Mdu is cheating on her with me. She even grabbed me by my dress.

"I grabbed her back and she tore my dress and I tore her dress too.

"Yes, I admit that I have dated Mdu years ago, but this time I went there to introduce him to my male friend, Khatha, not for anything romantically related," said Nqakalatsane.

