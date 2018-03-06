An appeal against the reclassification of controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) will be brought before the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

The producers of the film‚ which tells the story of a gay factory worker who travels to the rural Eastern Cape to oversee the Xhosa initiation process‚ have sought an urgent court interdict overturning the decision made by the Film and Publication Appeals Tribunal last month to give the movie a X18 rating.

The new rating meant the movie had to be withdrawn from cinemas and only shown in designated adult premises.

The film was originally given a 16LS rating by the Film and Publication Board (FPB) but after complaints were brought before the Appeals Tribunal‚ it was reclassified.

In its explanation‚ the tribunal claimed the film held no artistic value and "increased tensions" in society.