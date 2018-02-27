Thembisa Mdoda not bitter over 'Dancing with the Stars' exit
Axed Dancing with the Stars contestant Thembisa Mdoda is licking her wounds after she was booted off the show on Sunday night.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday Mdoda said she had already moved on from her unceremonious departure on the show and she was focusing on organising
a birthday party for her twin boys.
"I was never shocked, surprised, sad nor disappointed, to be honest. I was extremely happy to have done something like this, so, when they said 'okay you are leaving' I was fine with it.
"I am looking forward to celebrating my kids' birthday with them," she said.
Adding that her experience on the show was her first dancing attempt, so she did expect a lot of fatigue, and she injured both her ankles.
"I injured my ankles and my body was sore every single day, but we pushed. I kept on saying that I am not a punk, that I was there for a reason, and we kept on pushing and it paid off," she said.
Mdoda and her partner Devon Snell were the second couple to be booted off the show after their cha-cha-cha dance failed to impress the judges and win her the all important public vote.
Their exit followed that of comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and his partner who were booted off last week.
Mdoda said she would sign up for the show again if given another chance.
"However, I would only go back if I danced with the same partner because he made the journey much more special for me. He made it beautiful.
"Snell made me understand my body no matter what went down. He walked me through this journey every step of the way. He is a great teacher," she said.
Mdoda currently has her hands full, already back at work and shooting Your Next Million game show.
Unmarried, her drama series on 1Magic, is currently enjoying rave reviews while her movie Baby Mamas is still showing at festivals abroad. It is set to hit local cinemas soon.
"I'm starting my next feature film in the next few months," she said, without revealing much.