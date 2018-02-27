Thembisa Mdoda not bitter over 'Dancing with the Stars' exit

Axed Dancing with the Stars contestant Thembisa Mdoda is licking her wounds after she was booted off the show on Sunday night.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday Mdoda said she had already moved on from her unceremonious departure on the show and she was focusing on organising

a birthday party for her twin boys.

"I was never shocked, surprised, sad nor disappointed, to be honest. I was extremely happy to have done something like this, so, when they said 'okay you are leaving' I was fine with it.

"I am looking forward to celebrating my kids' birthday with them," she said.

Adding that her experience on the show was her first dancing attempt, so she did expect a lot of fatigue, and she injured both her ankles.

"I injured my ankles and my body was sore every single day, but we pushed. I kept on saying that I am not a punk, that I was there for a reason, and we kept on pushing and it paid off," she said.