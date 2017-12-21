Thembisa a breath of fresh air in showbiz

Our entertainer of the year is reveling in life after 'OPW'.

Thembisa Mdoda's mammoth year breathed fresh life into showbiz by all accounts and she has outpaced her celebrity peers to be crowned our entertainer of the year.

Combining her effervescent personality, brilliant presenting style and chic fashion, Mdoda's appeal has spread across all corners of South Africa - wooing critics and admirers alike along the way.

With zero controversy or gimmicks, she proved that being yourself is more than enough.

"2017 is exactly what I prayed for it to be. I was like a newborn this year. It was incredible," she confesses.

"I almost felt like the old Thembisa was buried and then something came about this year.

"My attitude changed, my smile is brighter and I think people saw the new beginning I was given by God. They love it and I can only be grateful for that."

Her triumph started in March at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) after winning most popular TV presenter for her work on Our Perfect Wedding (OPW).

She went on to clean up at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in August - scooping the awards for top TV presenter as well as ultimate viewers' choice.

If there was any doubt about her fashion influence, after the night there was none, as she left fashion lovers gasping with her grand red carpet look. Her Theodorah Zulu rainbow Ndebele print dress simply wrote its way into the history books. Ska ba hemisa!