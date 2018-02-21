Thembisa Mdoda: Living the dream

Presenter Thembisa Mdoda is ready again to put her best foot forward.

She is among 12 untrained celebrities who will, with the help of expert dancers, vie for the top prize in the Dancing with the Stars contest on DStv Channel 101.

Mdoda, 35, reckons viewers can expect a show 10 times better than any other dancing show produced in Mzansi.

"Each dancer is putting in many hours of practising. We have injuries and our bodies are terribly sore but we continue," she says.

The award-winning presenter started the year on a high note after she left Our Perfect Wedding (OPW), a gig that earned her many accolades.

She confidently says she is living her best life, just the way she imagined it would be.