Radio DJ's wife pleads for marriage freedom

The wife of a well-known uMhlobo Wenene radio presenter has appealed to her husband to sign divorce papers so that she can be free.

The desperate woman vented her frustration at the man she once loved by posting a long letter on Instagram, which she later deleted.

The woman has three children with the presenter and they both cannot be named to protect the children.

According to the letter addressed to both the husband and some of his friends, the uMhlobo host has already married another woman. She wants him to sign the divorce papers so that she too can find love.