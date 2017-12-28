Celebrity break-ups rock startling year
The year 2017 will go down as one with the most break-ups and divorces but never mind, there has been some good news where we celebrate hook-ups and marriages.
Chief among the uglies was the break-up of two power radio voices, Melanie Bala, and her then breakfast show co-host, Unathi Msengana:
- Unathi and Thomas Msengana: After months of speculations about their marriage, Unathi confirmed her divorce from hubby Thomas, aka Bad Boy T.
- Melanie and Zwai Bala: This one took everyone by surprise. Melanie and her musician husband announced their divorce with a statement on social media after nine years of marriage.
- Trevor and Lucille Gumbi: The couple went public about their divorce and even created a "divorce tour".
- Pear Thusi and Robert Marawa. Actress and socialite Pearl and her TV sports presenter fiance sold South Africans a Romeo and Juliet dream until Marawa announced on Twitter in August that the two were no longer together .
- Actress and member of the musical group, Gang of Instrumentals, Tumi Masemola and her life and business partner Mandla Ngcongwane are also among Mzansi's IT celebrities who broke up. So ugly is the break-up that even her partner, Mandla, slapped her with a R2.2-million lawsuit, claiming that Masemola had stolen from the business.
- Marks and Sylvia Maponyane: This was one of the ugliest divorces of 2017. The former Kaizer Chiefs striker was found guilty of assaulting his wife, Sylvia. The pair's divorce war prompted police officers to make several trips to their marital home in Midrand.
- Precious Kofi and Mr Schamel: The former South African child star and media personality married her American husband, known only as Mr Schamel, six years ago. Kofi then dropped a bombshell when she announced her divorce on Instagram in September.