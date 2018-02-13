Entertainment

Hearing into Inxeba complaints underway

By Jessica Levitt - 13 February 2018 - 16:24
The Film and Publications Board is today holding hearings into complaints against Inxeba (The Wound) laid by The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).

Contralesa has called for the banning of the film and as a secondary complaint asked that it be given a higher age restriction.

The Film and Publications Board on Tuesday afternoon said the hearing was still underway and did not expect a ruling by the end of the day.

The film has received public backlash for its depiction of the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Filmmakers have said it is their constitutional right to express themselves and have condemned the threats of violence against the film.

Internationally acclaimed South African film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’ premiered on January 30, 2018. We chat to actor Niza Jay Ncoyini as well as the filmmakers.

