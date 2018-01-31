Emotions ran high at the Scandal! studios in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon as friends‚ fans and family gathered to pay tribute to veteran actor‚ Bra Sandy Mokwena.

The actor‚ who was popularly known for his character Bra Eddie on the e.tv soapie‚ died last Wednesday in hospital after falling ill.

The Sasani Studios was packed to capacity as those close to Bra Sandy remembered his contribution to the acting world and to their lives.

Longtime friend and colleague‚ Jerry Mofokeng‚ struggled to fight back tears as he paid tribute to the veteran star.