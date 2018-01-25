Inside Sandy Mokwena's last day on set

Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena was frail but resolute as he made his way onto set last week for what would become his final scene on SA television.

The former Yizo Yizo‚ Generations and Scandal! star died at a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday of natural causes.

Those close to the star said he fell ill in the weeks leading up to his death and was frail when he arrived on set to shoot his scenes.

He shot one of his last scenes last week with actors Kagiso Modupe and Brighton Ngoma and had to be assisted on and off set.