Sandy 'Bra Eddie' Mokwena's children sing his praises

The children of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena, who is better known for his Bra Eddie character on the e.tv soapie, will miss him for his meaningful life lessons.

Mokoena died on Wednesday night in hospital after a short illness. He was 68 and is survived by his wife Grace and four children as well as six grandchildren.

When Sunday World visited Mokwena's home in Pimville, Soweto, on Friday afternoon, a few neighbours, friends and colleagues were gathered to comfort the family.

His first born, Carol, 46, said her father always encouraged her to think, something she said she had a hard time understanding while growing up.

"He always said, 'Carol, my child, think', and that used to annoy me but now that I am grown up it makes sense," she said.

Going down memory lane, Carol said her father helped her develop her love for theatre.

She said when she first watched him on stage, she cried because she saw a different person.