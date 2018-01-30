Sandy 'Bra Eddie' Mokwena's children sing his praises
The children of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena, who is better known for his Bra Eddie character on the e.tv soapie, will miss him for his meaningful life lessons.
Mokoena died on Wednesday night in hospital after a short illness. He was 68 and is survived by his wife Grace and four children as well as six grandchildren.
When Sunday World visited Mokwena's home in Pimville, Soweto, on Friday afternoon, a few neighbours, friends and colleagues were gathered to comfort the family.
His first born, Carol, 46, said her father always encouraged her to think, something she said she had a hard time understanding while growing up.
"He always said, 'Carol, my child, think', and that used to annoy me but now that I am grown up it makes sense," she said.
Going down memory lane, Carol said her father helped her develop her love for theatre.
She said when she first watched him on stage, she cried because she saw a different person.
Although she never watches Scandal!, she said she always made sure her TV set is switched on when the show is playing so she can hear her father's voice.
"When I hear his voice on TV, it used to calm me down. His voice kept me grounded."
Mokwena's second child, Keabetswe, 38, said her father always encouraged her to aim high in life. Like her sister, she was confused but that advice made sense as she grew older.
She said that one of her cherished childhood memories was reading scripts with him.
"I used to cue him when he was reading his scripts. As a result, I would know the lines when the part plays on TV."
She described her father as a firm person who loved his family, his job and life in general.
His third daughter, Lebogang, 33, said she had an open relationship with her father.
She said she would tell him everything about her life and he was her go-to person whenever she needed advice about anything.
"If he asked me about my whereabouts, I always told him the truth even when I was at a drinking place or at a party."
She said she was going to miss his guidance and the random questions she used to ask him about the Bible.
Mokwena's son, Itumeleng, 26, said his father always advised him to hold his head high.
"Since I am the only boy and having sisters that are so emotional is a lot, he always advised me to keep the cool," said Itumeleng, who was with his dad when he died in hospital.
Mokwena's best friend, Ernest Kedijang, said they were friends from Tau Pedi Primary School in Naledi, Soweto where they grew up in the 1950s. He said while they were in high school they started a theatre and dancing group called Amaqhawe.
"The performing arts was his life. It was his true passion from his childhood," he said.
He said Sandy was like his brother and when they were in their 20s, they were part of Meropa Musical Theatre that toured many countries.
Kedijang described him as a loving, humble person.
Mokwena will be buried on Friday.