Lara Kruger family: 'We were by her side for her final moments'

By Jessica Levitt - 05 January 2018 - 10:11
Lara Kruger
The family of Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger say they have been dealt a massive blow after the death of their daughter and sister.

In a statement released to TshisaLIVE the family did not reveal the exact cause of Kruger's death but would only confirm she had been hospitalised for severe stress and depression.

"As you may understand the loss has been hardest on us as we spent her last moments of life with her."

Born Thapelo Lehurele‚ Kruger died on January 3.

Those close to her have told TshisaLIVE that she was not happy in her job and when Somizi Mhlongo paid tribute to her‚ he too said she was not happy where she was.

Her funeral will be on January 13 at her hometown of Mogwase‚ in Rustenburg.

