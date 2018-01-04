Lara Kruger: Wear white to my funeral

"I cannot explain to you how much I HATE Mafikeng. I don’t even see myself coming back here. I came here to collect a depression and death ticket. I have never been this sick. I came here 2016 and it has not been worth it. Not even for a second. I am not going to be a victim to people who have been territorial and who where masks everytime they see me and dish me with crocodile smiles. It surely feels like I have taken 10 steps back in my life. One thing is for sure. Fa!!!! Ga ke boele. Ke sharp shem."

She went on to speak about her funeral and how people should not fear death.

"Today I am going home to love‚ care and peace of mind. Don’t stay in a situation that compromises you well being. I stayed for way too long. With my condition right now I may die and if I do... Wear white at my funeral and please be advised it will be a 3 hour ceremony. Sweet & short. We should death it’s a way to connecting with God."