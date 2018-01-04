Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger was hospitalised twice in the space of one week for depression in the days leading up to her death.

Her manager‚ Boipelo Ditshego‚ said she was hospitalised on December 18 and discharged three days later.

Despite the fact that those close to her thought she was recovering‚ she was again hospitalised after Christmas.

Born Thapelo Lehuleri‚ Kruger spoke about identifying as a woman and became a voice for the LGBTI community.

While exact details of Kruger's death have not yet been revealed‚ Ditshego confirmed that she died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

"Everybody thought she was getting better. After she was discharged the first time‚ we all thought she was on her way to recovery. But she wasn't and we had to cancel all of her gigs and radio slots because we did not know how long she would be in hospital."

On December 15 Kruger spoke about being depressed and even spoke about her funeral.