Social media sensation and Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger has died.
Although exact details around her death are not clear at this stage‚ the SABC confirmed it was informed of her death on Wednesday morning.
PR firm Royal Brand Engineers also confirmed her death.
Kruger was born as Thapelo Lehuleri and has said in interviews that from an early age she identified with being a woman.
"I identify as a woman from a social level. I live my life like a woman on a day-to-day basis. But in terms of my ID‚ my driver’s licence and matric certificate and all those documentations of life‚ unfortunately they do still say male because the process [of gender transformation] in our country is not as easy as one may think it is.”
Tributes from fans and friends have dominated social media.
Meet Lara Kruger: born male but identifying as a woman. Here is her story.