Hairdresser a bigwig in town
Fortunate Nemasango's voluminous Afro wigs turn heads wherever she goes.
Nemasango, 32, a hairdresser from Polokwane in Limpopo, is a popular figure around town who attracts attention from strangers because of her gigantic Afro. While her hair might not hold a Guinness World Record yet, the hairdresser is inspiring legions of women customers. She regularly wears unusually large wigs to work to
attract customers.
At the salon on Market Street yesterday, Nemasango wore a massive grey wig and a black lace dress complemented by fluttering pin eyelashes.
"When you are in business you need to find a way of attracting people. I started wearing these wigs last year and my business has grown ever since. People love the way I look," she said.
The Zimbabwean hairdresser said she came to South Africa 10 years ago in search of work. Life had become difficult for her family after her father died.
"Things were not going well and I didn't know what do," she said.
Nemasango, who has never been to school in her life, said she came up with the idea of big Afro wigs last year after realising that business was slow.
"I first drew myself with big hair and decided to make it happen," she said.
She has now made six wigs of different colours, including pink, black and grey.
As she spoke to Sowetan, a passerby walked over with a phone camera and snapped her while she gladly struck a pose. She said she loved the attention and did not mind that some of her images are being posted on social media by strangers.
"People often ask me if this is not heavy but it's not. I like it because it protects me from the sun and when I sleep with it I don't need a pillow," she said.
Nemasango also loves the name people have given to her wigs.
"They call it Monna ga robale [loosely translated to 'it gives a man sleepless nights']," she giggled.
Another hairdresser, Sina Motong, said at first when she saw Nemasango, she thought she had lost her mind.
"We used to laugh at her a lot. We thought she was a joke until we got used to it. But now she has many customers because of it," Motong said.
Grace Moyo, who also works in the area, said people were crazy about Nemasango.
"At first I was surprised but I realised that people find her very entertaining. She gets more customers now."
One of Nemasango's clients, Shelly Thoka, said she also likes the wig.
"It's the first time seeing something like this. I love it."
Hellen Masenya, who was walking past, stopped to get a closer look at the Afro wig.
"I'm amazed by the hair and those eyelashes. I've never seen anything like this before but I think it suits her."
Nemasango, who dreams of owning her own salon one day, said she is working on an even bigger wig.
"I want one that will sweep across the floor when I walk."