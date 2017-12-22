Hairdresser a bigwig in town

Fortunate Nemasango's voluminous Afro wigs turn heads wherever she goes.

Nemasango, 32, a hairdresser from Polokwane in Limpopo, is a popular figure around town who attracts attention from strangers because of her gigantic Afro. While her hair might not hold a Guinness World Record yet, the hairdresser is inspiring legions of women customers. She regularly wears unusually large wigs to work to

attract customers.

At the salon on Market Street yesterday, Nemasango wore a massive grey wig and a black lace dress complemented by fluttering pin eyelashes.

"When you are in business you need to find a way of attracting people. I started wearing these wigs last year and my business has grown ever since. People love the way I look," she said.

The Zimbabwean hairdresser said she came to South Africa 10 years ago in search of work. Life had become difficult for her family after her father died.

"Things were not going well and I didn't know what do," she said.

Nemasango, who has never been to school in her life, said she came up with the idea of big Afro wigs last year after realising that business was slow.

"I first drew myself with big hair and decided to make it happen," she said.

She has now made six wigs of different colours, including pink, black and grey.