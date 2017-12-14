La Sauce raises local R&B bar

Rising R&B starlet La Sauce is the hottest sauce in music circles after she became the first local artist to reach a million views on YouTube, in 13 days, with her music video of the song I Do.

She is also the first female artist to reach four million views in 2017 for her music video released in September.

The 19-year-old artist's video is also the second-most viewed this year, with 4.1million views, after hip-hop juggernaut Kwesta.

The ditty I Do is contained on her long-awaited debut album titled Broken Lipstick.

La Sauce, real name Sindisiwe Magoso, is excited about her meteoric rise to fame and achievements. "It's an indication that South Africans appreciate the kind of music I do. I have worked hard to come up with such beautiful music. I'm glad that my hard work has paid off."

About the tile of of her album, she said: "Broken lipstick is my story, it's about the development of a young adult in this era. It means that if two people had broken lipsticks, it's likely one would throw it away while the other would still find it useful."

This 16-track project features a slew of major names such as Davido, Amanda Black, Emtee, KLY and Lisa, among others.

Ambitiouz Records publicist Gaba Sebego said La Sauce's album is selling like hot sauce.

"It's doing very well, we are pushing hard so that she reaches gold soon," she said.