Sho Madjozi carves out her path and wins

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi has blazed into the limelight like a lightning bolt out of nowhere.

The 25-year-old supernova whose real name is Maya Wegerif has skyrocketed to become the name on everyone's lips lately.

Within a year that she's been rapping, heavyweights including Okmalumkoolkat, DJ Maphorisa and Ms Cosmo have already caught Sho Madjozi fever.

And the Limpopo-born musician has nabbed chart-topping collaborations with each of the aforementioned names. Internationally acclaimed house music maestro DJ Black Coffee is also a fan.

She opened for American superstar Travis Scott during his South African concert in June. Tomorrow night she will be one of the supporting acts at rapper Cassper Nyovest's Fills Up FNB.

"None of this was planned. I feel like I'm winging it because I'm a writer and not a performer," she confesses.