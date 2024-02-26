Sasol reported on Monday a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs.
The world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas said its headline earnings per share, the most common profit measure, was R20.37 in the six months to December 31, down from R30.90 in the corresponding 2022 period.
The company declared an interim dividend of R2 per share, down from R7 previously.
Reuters
Sasol reports 34% decline in half-year profit
Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
