Doccie to outline Kalawa’s unique story of success

Music legend Oscar Mdlongwa popularly known as Oskido is proud that Kalawa Jazmee has been part of South African popular culture and has been a key player in the local music scene.
Kalawa which celebrates 29 years this year, has survived the challenges of the music industry which has led to the closure of many recording companies.
Mdlongwa argues that Kalawa did not only contribute to the growth of local music industry, but it has been a major force in popularising kwaito music.
The label has produced some of the most iconic songs that have become part of South African pop culture. It was founded by the likes of Christos, Don Laka, Bruce Sebitlo, Mdlongwa, Jairus “Jararumba” Nkwe, Eugene Mthethwa, Mojalefa “Mjokes” Matsane, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng and Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika.
It has been a home to generations of prolific artists and legendary groups like Trompies, Boom Shaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Bongo Muffin, Professor, Uhuru, Zonke, DJ Zinhle, Black Motion, BigNuz, Busiswa and Vigro Deep, among others.
As the company celebrates the milestone it has decided to share its unique story with South African through a documentary that will be flighted by Mzansi Magic. The docu-series promises to take viewers behind the scenes of South African music and transform what viewers think they know about the genre.
Speaking to Sowetan, Mdlongwa said: “It feels us with immense pride that we have been part of popular culture, producing stars and bringing joy to people’s lives. We have also shown that it is possible to build something significant in this industry.”
As an iconic company, Kalawa will be sharing its secret of success and also looking at positioning itself for the future and passing the baton to the younger generation.
Mdlongwa explained: “Remember when you thinking of Kalawa Jazmee, you have to be thinking about the movement of which we have been an integral part. That movement has empowered so many artists and from that perspective, you can see that people like Phori, Zinhle to name a few, are taking the baton to a higher level.
“Our purpose is not only about Kalawa Jazmee, but also about the culture in general. We are currently restructuring and will be making announcements in due course.”
When it comes to the future of Kalawa Jazmee, Mdlongwa said the company had a very strong catalogue.
Doccie to outline Kalawa’s unique story of success
SA’s iconic music label with be celebration its 29th year milestone
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Music legend Oscar Mdlongwa popularly known as Oskido is proud that Kalawa Jazmee has been part of South African popular culture and has been a key player in the local music scene.
Kalawa which celebrates 29 years this year, has survived the challenges of the music industry which has led to the closure of many recording companies.
Mdlongwa argues that Kalawa did not only contribute to the growth of local music industry, but it has been a major force in popularising kwaito music.
The label has produced some of the most iconic songs that have become part of South African pop culture. It was founded by the likes of Christos, Don Laka, Bruce Sebitlo, Mdlongwa, Jairus “Jararumba” Nkwe, Eugene Mthethwa, Mojalefa “Mjokes” Matsane, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng and Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika.
It has been a home to generations of prolific artists and legendary groups like Trompies, Boom Shaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Bongo Muffin, Professor, Uhuru, Zonke, DJ Zinhle, Black Motion, BigNuz, Busiswa and Vigro Deep, among others.
As the company celebrates the milestone it has decided to share its unique story with South African through a documentary that will be flighted by Mzansi Magic. The docu-series promises to take viewers behind the scenes of South African music and transform what viewers think they know about the genre.
Speaking to Sowetan, Mdlongwa said: “It feels us with immense pride that we have been part of popular culture, producing stars and bringing joy to people’s lives. We have also shown that it is possible to build something significant in this industry.”
As an iconic company, Kalawa will be sharing its secret of success and also looking at positioning itself for the future and passing the baton to the younger generation.
Mdlongwa explained: “Remember when you thinking of Kalawa Jazmee, you have to be thinking about the movement of which we have been an integral part. That movement has empowered so many artists and from that perspective, you can see that people like Phori, Zinhle to name a few, are taking the baton to a higher level.
“Our purpose is not only about Kalawa Jazmee, but also about the culture in general. We are currently restructuring and will be making announcements in due course.”
When it comes to the future of Kalawa Jazmee, Mdlongwa said the company had a very strong catalogue.
Oskido on ‘empowering and handing over the baton’
“What we want to unlock the value of our brand through a variety of initiatives including the documentary coming out next month. We are also pursuing boutique style projects with some upcoming artists. Remember, we have been in the game for a while, it’s time to slow down a bit.”
Like all companies, especially the black owned ones, Kalawa faced its own challenges in the industry which was dominated by big companies.
“It’s been an incredible journey. Like any family we had differences, difficulties, but also many wins. We started this label off the street, and we have built a formidable catalogue as well as knowledge of the business. We have learnt a lot, because the music business is quite complex.”
“In the early days, we battled to get our music out there because the contracts available from the majors then were very exploitive. Because we understood the street, we soon realised that we didn’t need to sign any crazy deal but only distribution deals. As a result, we have kept ownership of our catalogue.”
Mdlongwa hopes that the documentary will demonstrate how youth can empower themselves through tenacity and staying humble.
Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net said: “Throughout its almost three-decade-rich history, Kalawa Jazmee Records has been a major contributor to the South African music industry, pushing the boundaries of sound and culture and producing some of the most iconic songs that have become part of the South African soundscape.”
The documentary starts on August 13.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos