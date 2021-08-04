Go for gold with Standard Bank’s MyMo Plus account

When it comes to selecting the ideal bank account for their needs, consumers explore a variety of criteria, with value for money ranking high on the list.

Carrying a fancy card is useless unless it adds value to your life. Value is essential to people who want to know exactly how much they’ll have to spend on their banking, as well as a straightforward and transparent banking solution.

That’s why Standard Bank’s MyMo Plus is an ideal for saving money and getting more out of your banking. Consumers get a number of perks and the assurance that they will not be shocked by unexpected banking fees.

“Standard Bank offers banking features that help customers save on fees,” says Motlatsi Mkalala, head, main market clients SA at Standard Bank. “We aim to give our consumers’ confidence in what they are paying for and receive on a MyMo Plus account.”

MyMo Plus provides consumers with various benefits for one fee, allowing them to maintain financial control, including:

FREE cash withdrawals of up to R5,000 a month at any ATM (limited to two at non-Standard Bank ATMs);

FREE UCount rewards subscription (usually R25 a month)

FREE prepaid purchases (data, airtime, and electricity) on all Standard Bank channels;

FREE electronic transactions;

FREE proof of payment notifications via MyUpdates;

Earn UCount rewards points anywhere you shop, spend or swipe;

Unlimited cash withdrawals at selected retailers;

Unlimited debit orders;

No income restrictions or qualifying criteria;

No Saswitch charges;

Get up to 20% back on groceries; lifestyle or fashion with UCount Rewards; and

Buy Spotify, Uber, Uber Eats and Showmax vouchers on the banking app.

When you subscribe to a Standard Bank Mobile SIM for R42.50 a month you get your monthly fees (R110) back in airtime. Standard Banking is also offering all consumers FREE 2GB of data in first three months when they take up a MyMo Plus account in 2021.

With access to free digital banking, the MyMo Plus account can be opened easily on a mobile phone — via Standard Bank internet banking or the banking app. Customers can sign up by simply taking a selfie on the mobile app, eliminating the need to go to a branch to open a MyMo Plus account.

The app leverages facial recognition software to authenticate identity, and this is part of Standard Bank’s efforts to improve security on its digital banking platforms.

“Our customers who don’t have access to the internet can open an account at their local branch,” says Mkalala.

“We recognise the pressures ordinary South Africans are experiencing right now, and we know that rand counts. We expect that by offering the MyMo Plus account, we will be able to assist consumers in better managing their money and getting real value back by doing everyday banking in a way that is easier, safer and more predictable in terms of monthly fees.”

Standard Bank is devoted to developing and delivering solutions that solve its consumers’ primary concerns and demands, such as affordability and ease. This is accomplished by always putting the customer first.

For more information on the MyMo Plus account, visit standardbank.co.za.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.