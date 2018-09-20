Black asset managers worth investing with

The investment industry may be ignoring black asset managers, but it doesn't mean you should, because many black asset managers now have good track records spanning periods long enough to be meaningful for investors.

A recent survey by 27four Investment Managers, a black multi-manager, into transformation in the asset management industry, found that black asset management firms still manage only 6% of all the savings and investments in South Africa.

When investments managed by the private sector - that is excluding government funds that are managed in-house - are considered, black managers are managing just less than 10% of the R5-trillion, or R490bn, 27four's BEE.conomics survey found.

When it comes to the money that is invested in unit trust funds, less than 1% of funds managed by the unit trust industry in South Africa are managed by black-owned asset managers, 27four's BEE.conomics survey found.

A lot of this money is invested by retirement funds and other big investors, who are advised by asset consultants, but as an individual investor you can choose to support a black asset manager with your own investments.

Fatima Vawda, founder and managing director of 27four, says there are a number of very strong black asset managers who deliver above-average performance over short and longer periods, but who may not have the resources to market their investments aggressively.

The BEE.conomics survey aims to highlight themanagers. For Sowetan, Vawda identified the top performing funds managed by black asset managers in four important types of unit trusts.