Smoking? Drinking? Here's how much more you'll pay for your sins

As always, you will pay more for your vices due to increases in the excise duties levied on tobacco and alcohol, also known as “sin taxes”.

If you’re a smoker, you’ll be the hardest hit by a R1.14 -increase in the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes – which will now set you back R16.66. A can of beer will cost you more owing to a 12-cent increase in excise duty.

If you’re a sorghum beer drinker, you shouldn’t pay more for your tipple since there will be no change to the excise duty levied on it.

You’ll pay an additional 22 cents in excise duty on every 750ml bottle of wine you buy and an extra 84 cents on every 750ml bottle of sparkling wine. Duty on whisky will go up by R4.54 to R65.84 and a typical cigar will go up by 64 cents to R7.80.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his maiden Budget speech today that the newly launched Illicit Economy Unit was actively fighting trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco, saying that those involved in such activities could expect “courtesy visits” from the unit.

If you use a Twisp, watch out. The Budget speech says Government intends taxing “electronic cigarettes and tobacco-heating products”. The National Treasury and the Department of Health will consult on the appropriate mechanisms, structure and timing of the tax, the Budget says.