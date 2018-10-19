Get a shield from identity thieves

Imagine being informed that you owe three cellphone networks about R10 000 each for services you never enjoyed and you have run up an Edgars account for clothes you never bought.

This is what happened to a Johannesburg woman who fell victim to identity theft.

To avoid being a victim of identity theft, you need to protect your personal details as you would cash.

Manie van Schalkwyk, the executive director of the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS), says if you do become a victim, you can apply for protective registration on their database.

Van Schalkwyk says the database already has about 25 000 records and the benefit of listing your details on the database is that it can help prevent further financial damage caused by fraudsters.