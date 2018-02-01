Group life cover tied to your work

Group life cover is an employee benefit which you may enjoy automatically either through your membership of your employer's chosen retirement fund or by way of cover provided from a policy your employer has bought for all its workers.

These schemes typically pay a lump sum in cash to your beneficiaries in the event of your death, according to a definition by Liberty Life.

"Benefits are expressed as a multiple of salary [for example, three times your annual salary] or as a rand amount.

"Members' beneficiaries have the flexibility to use the cash lump sum pay-out as they see fit."