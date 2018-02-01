South Africa

Sona2018 - 1‚120 guests in front row for Parliament event

By Staff Reporter - 01 February 2018 - 11:26
President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

An amount of R4.3-million has been budgeted for this year's State of the Nation Address (Sona) to be delivered on February 8‚ 2018.

This was disclosed by Parliament’s presiding officers‚ National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise‚ at a news briefing on Thursday.

Mbete said the budget for the event has progressively decreased due to austerity measures: In 2014‚ the budget was R9.2m‚ although the actual spend was R6.3m.

She also said the presiding officers have noted the risks associated with the water crisis of the Western Cape‚ and its potential impact on #Sona2018. Discussions with Public Works officials were under way to address this.

A total of 1‚120 guests have been invited to the event‚ drawn from all sectors of society including youth and gender activists as well as representatives of Chapter 9 institutions and international organisations.

